On the dot - June 10, 2019

No planning

Why is it that despite repeated calls to ensure signs do not block pavements, the practice remains? One need only go to L-Arkata l-Baxxa Street, in Mrieħel. A sign there blocks the pavement in such a way that it is impossible for anyone to walk past, let alone those in wheelchairs or using a pushchair. It should be placed elsewhere soonest.

Road control

The least neighbours and motorists expect when a road is closed is to have a representative of some authority present to ensure things are working the way they should. At the very least, a warden should be present to help guide drivers. With road closures becoming the order of the day, one would think that more effort is put into ensuring good traffic management.

Pitiful state

San Anton Gardens, in Attard, is visited by hundreds of tourists every day, yet, the main entrance is in a pitiful state. The tourism authorities say they want Malta to be considered “the island of the Mediterranean” and, yet, something as basic as fixing a pavement takes months.

Jump lead

The government is rightly calling for an increase in electric cars as these would lower pollution. There has even been a call to make Gozo an electric car island. In view of this, one can only wonder what is holding the government from changing all the ministers’ cars for electric ones so they can lead by example. It can then follow with the hundreds of official cars on the road.

No respect

Some of those carrying out work in Valletta evidently have no respect for the capital. In St Paul Street, for example, red and white plastic bollards used to cordon off certain areas are dumped in corners, taking up precious parking spots and making the area look shabby. Construction work in Valletta should be monitored closely.

