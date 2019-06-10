Yobetit will be sponsoring Malta Pride Week, commemorating 50 years since the Stonewall riots.

This year marks the 50th year of Gay Pride celebrations worldwide, and Yobetit will wholeheartedly be sponsoring Malta Pride Week 2019.



The theme of this year’s pride week will be ‘From Riots to Rainbows’ in commemoration of the Stonewall riots which sparked the gay rights movement, and the first step towards equality 50 years ago.



On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall riots began as a response to police raids in Manhattan, New York. The riots were both a spontaneous outburst of frustration and anger at the oppression of LGBT+ people and very much a product of their moment.



The riots may have been chaotic, however, it was the sort of radical eruption the world needed to wake up to the rights and fundamental human dignity of citizens in America and beyond who had suffered in the shadows for far too long.

‘From Riots to Rainbows’ will be a celebration of all the positive changes that have occurred since Stonewall in Malta, and worldwide. Malta Pride Week will take place from September 6-15 and the Pride March is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14.



Yobetit are pleased to be the main sponsors for Allied Rainbow Communities’ Pride Week, and Malta Pride coordinator Clayton Mercieca shared the same sentiment about the partnership.



“We’re excited to have Yobetit be our main partners this year and have them support the LGBTQ+ community not just during Pride Week but throughout the year,” he said.



Malta has become one of the world’s friendliest LGBTQ+ destinations, and was voted as the best destination for LGBTQ+ and holidaymakers for the fourth year in a row, per the European Rainbow Index. Malta has surpassed 48 other countries with just over 90 per cent of the votes confirming that Malta respects human rights, and encourages full equality year-long.



“Pride is a time where visibility and recognition is given to a minority and a time where we can express ourselves in great numbers without feeling judged,” Mercieca added.



“Companies like Yobetit enable us to grow this movement each year to reach out to more and more people who are at the fringes of society and to help us to give a voice to those who are underrepresented. We look forward to taking this partnership in ways that are of mutual benefit to all involved.”



For more information on Pride Week: From Riots to Rainbows, visit gaymalta.com.



