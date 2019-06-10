Discovering commonalities

Maria Papacharalambous has been engaged with and studying the theme of transformation for quite some time. Questioning the rigid lines of separation between artistic, philosophical and scientific research, her goal is to co-create social spaces of Eudaimonia, of good spirits and prosperity.

We are invited to enter another, heterotopic space, where demons can be transformed into positive traits and where we can be tuned into a collective enterprise of adding positive valences to the world that surrounds us.

The soft sculptures presented were created out of the artist’s wish to paint without using the traditional materials of a painter. All the materials used have been found, collected over many years and sewn together to create an experience that harnesses the symbolic power of natural processes of transformation, like that of snakes shedding their skins.

Sometimes imbued with materials that carry a difficult history (like refugees’ clothes, remnants of periods of mourning), she rehearses ways for a new connection between the ‘I’ and the ‘we’ and brings together heterogeneous elements in order to discover harmonious and hidden commonalities that lead to truth and a forgotten well-being.

Humour plays an important role, as it brings a light-heartedness to the collective labour of transformation and allows the work to remain almost weightless and without darkness. The exhibition space is only complete when the viewers come into contact with the works and partake in the process of uncovering new techniques and processes of transforming consciousness and the world around us.

Portraits: My own Heterotopia is open at St James Cavalier, Valletta until June 30. For more information, call 2122 3200.