Architects firm wins prestigious award

Edwin Mintoff outside the Macina.

Edwin Mintoff Architects have been awarded the European Prix Versailles UNESCO World Architecture & Design Award for their restoration of the Macina, which is now the Cugó Gran Macina hotel in Senglea.

The prize was announced by the secretariat of the Prix Versailles, in association with UNESCO and with the International Union of Architects (UIA). The firm was the prize in the Exterior Hotel Design category. The Prix Versailles is awarded in recognition of the best projects around the world and the winners are rewarded for their “extraordinary architecture and design”.

The secretariat summarised the award process by reiterating its mission statement:

“Inspiration, Progress and Inclusion: the Prix Versailles continues to pursue its mission of making architecture and design into tools for sustainable development with its various components: ecology and society and culture.”

The winners of the various categories have now been invited to compete for the World Title with the successful participants to be unveiled at the World Finale being held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris this coming September.

Edwin Mintoff Architects will be representing Europe in the Category of Exterior Hotel Design, to compete against the winners of the other five continents for the World Title.

The firm was already awarded both the Din l-Art Helwa prize for ‘The Rehabilitation and Re-Use of Buildings’ and the Malta Architect Award in ‘Hospitality, Tourism Accommodation and Leisure’ for this project, and was also shortlisted for the Premju Galizia Urban Regeneration Award. The Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour forms part of the luxury Cugo Gran sub brand of international IBB Hotel Collection, with 13 hotels in Germany, Spain, Poland and Malta.

