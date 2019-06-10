Shipping movements - June 10, 2019

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Lion from Bari to Skikda, the Contship Max from Civitavecchia to Misurata, the Analena from Tunis to Tunis, the Containerships Polar from Port Kelang to Rotterdam (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Genoa to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Livorno to Catania (both SMS Shipping) today.

The Tilly Russ from El Dekheila to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Jazan to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Oregon from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Hansa Marburg from Salerno to Benghazi, the APL New Jersey from Suez to Koper, the Pinara from Misurata to Mersin, the Okee August from Annaba to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Okee Lilo from Sfax to Sousse, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, and the CMA CGM Columba from Genova to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), the X-Press Annapurna to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.