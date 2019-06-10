The Sapphires

Gail, Cynthia, Julie and Kay are sexy, black, young and talented – and they’ve never set foot outside Australia. Until, in the chaos of 1968, they’re plucked from the obscurity of a remote Aboriginal mission, branded as Australia’s answer to The Supremes, and – grasping the chance of a lifetime – dropped into the jungles of Vietnam to entertain the troops.

The film, to be screened at Spazju Kreattiv tomorrow at 7pm, is inspired by the hit stage-play of the same name.

It is being organised by the Australian High Commission in relation to the exhibition Yiwarra Kuju: The Canning Stock Route as part of the Spazju Kreattiv Programme for this year.

