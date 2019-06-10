 Live broadcast from the Old Vic
Advert
Monday, June 10, 2019, 07:48

Live broadcast from the Old Vic

Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama All My Sons.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

All My Sons is an Old Vic co-production with Headlong.

The three-hour production will be broadcast live at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta on Thursday at 7.30pm and again on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm. For more information call 2122 3200.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Star-studded cast for Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej!

  2. Monstrous flop

  3. ‘Not just my therapy but also my home’

  4. Colin Attard helps choose winners at Italy’s Concorso Val di Sole

  5. Pawlu Grech: A life in perspective

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed