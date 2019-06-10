Live broadcast from the Old Vic

Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama All My Sons.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

All My Sons is an Old Vic co-production with Headlong.

The three-hour production will be broadcast live at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta on Thursday at 7.30pm and again on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm. For more information call 2122 3200.