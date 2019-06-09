 Hamilton in late pre-race engine scare
Lewis Hamilton faced a late pre-race concern on Sunday when his Mercedes team discovered a hydraulics leak on his car.

The five-time world champion's car had to be stripped down for the leak to be diagnosed and repaired.

A Mercedes spokesman said: "We have diagnosed the source after the car came out of parc ferme and we're putting the car back together. We plan to be ready."

The team were hoping to solve the problem without changing any part specifications on the car in order to ensure that Hamilton keeps his second place on the grid.

Mercedes introduced their 'spec two' upgraded engine in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, supplying updated engines also to Williams and Racing Point.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll had an engine failure in Saturday's final free practice session forcing him to revert to an older power unit.

