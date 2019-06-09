Quotes and news - June 9, 2019

The following are excerpts from some of Pope Francis’s speeches during his recent visit to Romania:

New harmful ideologies

Last Sunday during the beatification ceremony of seven Greek-Catholic martyr bishops, he said: “Today, too, we witness the ap­pearance of new ideologies that quietly attempt to assert themselves and uproot our peoples from their rich cultural and religious traditions. Forms of ideological colonisation that devalue the person, life, marriage and the family, and alienating proposals as atheistic as those of the past, harm young people and children, leaving them without roots from which they can grow. Everything becomes irrelevant unless it serves immediate interests; people are led to take advantage of others and treat them as objects.”

Faith is a gift

During a meeting with young people and families on June 1, he said: “Faith, however, is a gift that keeps alive a profound and beautiful certainty: that we are God’s beloved children. God loves with a father’s love. Every life, and every one of us, belongs to Him. We belong as children, but also as grandchildren, spouses, grandparents, friends, neighbours; we belong as brothers and sisters. The evil one divides, scatters, separates; he sows discord and distrust. He wants us to live ‘detached’ from others and from ourselves. The Spirit, on the contrary, reminds us that we are not anonymous, abstract, faceless beings, without history or identity.”

A society’s nobility

At a meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps on May 31, he said: “It is necessary to move forward together in unity and conviction following the highest calling to which every State must aspire: that of responsibility for the common good of its people. To move forward together, as a way of shaping the future, requires a noble willingness to sacrifice something of one’s own vision or best interest for the sake of a greater project, and thus to create a harmony that makes it possible to advance securely towards shared goals. This is the basis of a society’s nobility.

“In this way, all become protagonists of the common good, where the weak, the poor and the least are no longer seen as undesirables that keep the ‘machine’ from functioning, but as citizens and as brothers and sisters to be fully incorporated into the life of society. Indeed, how they are treated is the best indicator of the goodness of the social model one is attempting to build. Only to the extent that a society is concerned for its most disadvantaged members, can it be considered truly civil.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)