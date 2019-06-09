A stronger competition law - Deo Debattista

This system will ensure that consumers and affected businesses are safeguarded and given the protection they need against harmful restrictive agreements and abusive conduct. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA), through the Office for Competition, strives to ensure the existence of a competitive market structure that operates as efficiently as possible, thereby contributing to the welfare of both consumers and economic operators.

The Competition Act and Consumer Affairs Act and other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduces changes to the current Competition Act which became necessary following two landmark constitutional judgments, Federation of Estate Agents v Direttur Ġenerali (Kompetizzjoni) et delivered on May 3, 2016, and Thake Rosette Noe Et v Kummissjoni Elettorali delivered on October 8, 2018.

In these judgments, the Constitutional Court concluded that the competition proceedings as currently found in the Competition Act were of a criminal nature and despite being fully compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights, fell foul of Article 39(1) of the Constitution.

This that: “Whenever any person is charged with a criminal offence he shall, unless the charge is withdrawn, be afforded a fair hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial court established by law.”

What this means is that only the courts, and no other adjudicating body, can determine cases of a criminal nature.

In Thake Rosette Noe Et v Kummissjoni Elettorali the court clarified that in line with the Constitution of Malta, the entire procedure determining a criminal charge should be brought before a court. This has led to the need to review competition legislation given that the Office for Competition cannot issue decisions finding an infringement of competition law or impose fines.

Maltese competition law provisions as they currently stand are in line with the system adopted by the European Commission and which is already found in most EU member states. The fundamental difference being proposed in the Bill is for the law to provide for a definite separation of powers. Both the Office for Competition and the Civil Court (Commercial Section) will be responsible for competition law enforcement in Malta, representing the investigatory arm and the decision-making body, respectively.

The Office for Competition will retain its powers of investigating suspected infringements of competition law. It will have exclusive rights to initiate proceedings on such breaches by bringing actions, including the request for the imposition of penalties, before the court.

On the other hand, all decisions, ranging from the issuing of compliance orders to the imposition of penalties, will be made solely and exclusively by the court.

This dual administrative/judicial enforcement system largely mirrors the competition model currently in force in Austria, a jurisdiction with a solid and successful competition law regime.

Despite the fact that the constitutional judgment in Federation of Estate Agents v Direttur Ġenerali (Kompetizzjoni) et was pronounced specifically against the Director General Competition, the Office for Consumer Affairs considered that the concerns raised could equally apply to the administrative proceedings instituted by the Director General Consumer Affairs. In this regard, this dual administrative/judicial enforcement system has been extended to the proceedings conducted by the Office for Consumer Affairs.

The amendments proposed in the Bill aim at streamlining the procedures for the enforcement of competition and consumer law

The current wide investigative powers of the Office for Competition will be retained. The Office can request any undertaking or association of undertakings to furnish it with all the necessary information, inspect business and non-business premises (known as “dawn raids”) and conduct sector inquiries.

The Bill introduces the requirement for a warrant issued by the Court of Magistrates prior to conducting inspections. Where, following an investigation, the director general considers that an infringement of competition law may have occurred, he shall institute proceedings by sworn application before the court for the imposition of penalties and/or the necessary remedies on the undertakings concerned.

Given the importance of the undertakings’ rights of defence during investigations, these rights have been strengthened through the introduction of the undertakings’ right against self-incrimination.

The Bill proposes a system where the principle of equality of arms and general principles of natural justice prevail. On the other hand, the current three-stage process by which the Office operates will be reduced to a two-stage process. Under the current system, the director general initiates investigations and proceeds to issue a decision based on the findings. The decision can then be appealed before the Appeals Tribunal and again before the Court of Appeal.

At the same time, the proposed Bill also strengthens alternative out-of-court measures such as the ‘settlement procedure’. In this regard the amendments proposed in the Bill aim at streamlining the procedures for the enforcement of competition and consumer law while taking into consideration the concerns raised by the Consitutional Court.

The Civil Court (Commercial Section) shall be the competent court to hear and decide on infringements of the Competition Act. It shall have the power to issue, cease and desist orders and compliance orders setting behavioural or structural remedies, issue settlement decisions and impose binding commitments on undertakings to address any competition concerns, and to impose penalties for competition law infringements.

Moreover, upon an application filed by the director general, in cases of urgency due to the risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition, based on a prima facie finding of an infringement, the court can take immediate action in a reasonably short period of time through the issuance of interim measures.

The proposed amendments aim at striking a fair balance between the need to protect the right to a fair trial enshrined in the Constitution and the need to ensure a sound legal framework whereby the responsible authorities can effectively exercise their powers towards making markets work better for the benefit of consumers, businesses and the economy.

This system will ensure that consumers and affected businesses are safeguarded and given the protection they need against harmful restrictive agreements and abusive conduct by undertakings. The result of these amendments promotes and enforces competition law in Malta, which in turn fortifies the economy.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece