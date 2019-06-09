Today's front pages - June 9, 2019

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports how a woman was lucky to survive without serious injury after the collapse of the apartment block where she was living.

The newspaper also reports that low-cost airline Ryanair is to set up a new airline based in Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU) wants better mechanism to monitor large cash transactions. The newspaper also says the issue over Adrian Delia's leadership of the PN was not bought up in Saturday's meeting of the party's executive committee.

Malta Today leads with Saturday's collapse of an apartment block adjoining a building site in Melieħa. It also reports that Joe Saliba, the former PN general secretary, spoke at the PN Executive on Saturday and said the PN will not win in 2022 after losing some of its core vote.

It-Torċa reports that some €12m in taxes are being lost to contraband every year.

Il-Mument says the PN Executive unanimously agreed to nominate Kevin Cutajar to be co-opted to parliament. He will take the seat vacated by David Stellini, who is returning to his old job in Brussels.

KullĦadd says the PN's Gozitan MP Chris Said had been ready to split the party's parliamentary group.