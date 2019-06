A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash in Marsa Road on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened on Marfa Road, limits of Mellieħa at about 10am.

The 25-year-old man motorcyclist, from Lija, lost control of his Triumph and crashed.

An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital where he was found to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.