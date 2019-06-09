 Taking the fun outdoors
Advert
Sunday, June 9, 2019, 00:01

Taking the fun outdoors

Jason Zammit, Robin Mills, Marc Spiteri and Anthony Bernard.

Jason Zammit, Robin Mills, Marc Spiteri and Anthony Bernard.

Satariano celebrated Barbecue Month on the patio of its newly refurbished second floor showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara. Chef Dario served clients sizzling bites grilled to perfection on a Broil King barbecue.

Roberta Zammit Cutajar, Martina Salamone and Alison Satariano.Roberta Zammit Cutajar, Martina Salamone and Alison Satariano.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Emigrant Giuseppe Bajada’s shooting on Sette Giugno

  2. How the Sette Giugno led to Malta's first ‘responsible’ government

  3. Solar panels all over the Sahara desert?

  4. Human drivers should be banned once driverless cars on the road

  5. Does Maltese wine age? - Georges Meekers

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed