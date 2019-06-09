Taking the fun outdoors
Satariano celebrated Barbecue Month on the patio of its newly refurbished second floor showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara. Chef Dario served clients sizzling bites grilled to perfection on a Broil King barbecue.
Satariano celebrated Barbecue Month on the patio of its newly refurbished second floor showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara. Chef Dario served clients sizzling bites grilled to perfection on a Broil King barbecue.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed