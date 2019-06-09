From left: Neville Roman Zammit, Helena Tua, Mario Muscat, Alberto Spiteri and Fiona Galea Debono.

Luxottica Group and Class Optical Ltd organised the ‘Ray-Ban #proudtobelong Valletta’ at St James Cavalier, during which the eyewear brand’s certified reseller programme and the latest collection were launched during an exciting two-part event full of games, activi­ties and some fierce looks.

Over the past months, Ray-Ban has been touring key cities to promote the #PROUDTOBELONG campaign. The latter revolves around the human moments that connect us and let us find our sense of belonging while also acknowledging the fact that we all have different backgrounds, genders, religions, beliefs and traditions.

Verena Morhardt, a business unit manager for Luxottica Group’s house brands, spoke to the attendees about the values and objectives behind the humane campaign: “All of our real-life moments shape our journey and determine who we are and what we belong to. In the end it doesn’t matter what you belong to as long as you are proud to belong.”

During the day event, Ray-Ban sellers were invited to attend a complete brand immersion course, highlighting customer segmentation and the new collections. Upon completion, the attendees became authorised Ray-Ban retailers.

The highlight of the evening was a rooftop party that comprised a T-shirt printing station, a Polaroid wall, a smash cage and live music.

The presence of influencers, designers, creatives and prominent guests turned the party’s vibe into a truly memorable one.

Rachel Cachia (left) with Martina Zammit.