 Pastoral visit to Għargħur
Sunday, June 9, 2019

Pastoral visit to Għargħur

Auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi recently conducted a four-day pastoral visit in the parish of St Bartholomew, Għargħur. During the visit the bishop met residents, children, catechists, pastoral volunteers and blessed numerous families in their homes. Mgr Galea-Curmi also held meetings with Franciscan sisters and fathers who serve in the parish. During the visit he celebrated Mass in the parish church during which he conferred the sacrament of Confirmation on 29 adolescents and celebrated another Mass at St Mary of the Angels church in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

