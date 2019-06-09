 Myth Debunked: Does the sun have a twin star?
Myth Debunked: Does the sun have a twin star?

An artist’s impression of a binary star system. Retrieved via: https://www.salt.ac.za/news/binary-star-systems/

Not likely! Many have claimed, and still claim to this day, that the sun might have some ‘evil twin’ star which sometimes comes closer to the sun and wreaks havoc on the solar system, and earth as well. Some have even gone so far as to name this supposed twin star as ‘Nemesis’. This is, of course, all highly unlikely to say the least. To start off with, such a star would have most likely been observed and recorded thus far by the several, independently operated telescopes on the planet. Additionally, such a star with such an eccentric orbit around the sun would have most likely rendered the entire solar system uninhabitable, likely also flinging the planets out of orbit as a result.

What is interesting, however, is that the sun is one of a minority of stars not found in a group of at least two (binary) or several hundreds or thousands (clusters).

