Aid to the Church in Need receives 2019 Path to Peace Award

Archbishop Bernardito Auza (left) presenting the award to Dr Thomas Heine-Geldern.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has been awarded the 2019 Path to Peace Award in recognition of the foundation’s work for the suffering and persecuted Church, supported by the gene­rosity of its benefactors.

The award was presented to ACN’s International Executive President, Dr Thomas Heine-Geldern by Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, at the Path to Peace Foundation’s annual award gala in New York, the US.

Archbishop Auza praised ACN as “the leading organisation in the world tangibly helping Christians suffering persecution in various countries and, even more importantly, responding with action”.

Accepting the award, Dr Heine-Geldern said that the honour belongs to “those Christians who, just because of their faith, are persecuted, oppressed, discriminated or silenced”. He added: “Standing with the faithful on the frontlines, confronting persecution, hate and violence, are courageous men and women – bishops, priests, women religious and lay volunteers. These ultimate servants of peace do not abandon persecuted Christians but remain with their people, sometimes even risking death. I also dedicate the 2019 Path to Peace Award to them.”

ACN is an international Catholic charitable pontifical foundation which primarily strives to help nurture the faith and well-being of persecuted and suffering Christians worldwide.

Founded in 1947 by Fr Werenfried van Straaten, whom St John Paul II named “an outstanding apostle of charity”, ACN supports important projects undertaken by bishops, priests, sisters and lay people in over 140 countries, including Iraq and Syria. These range from giving aid to refugees and building churches to providing essential transport for field workers and distributing copies of the Child’s Bible.

ANC Malta is the foundation’s local branch office.