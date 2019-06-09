Faith transforms social and political life

In his interesting book Russia and the Universal Church, the Russian philosopher and theologian, Vladimir Sergeyevich Solovyov (1853-1900), writes:

“But if the faith communicated by the Church to Christian humanity is a living faith, and if the grace of the sacraments is an effectual grace, the resultant union of the divine and the human cannot be limited to the special domain of religion, but must extend to all Man’s common relationships and must regenerate and transform his social and political life”.

In what way can we allow our Christian faith regenerate and transform our human relationships and our way of doing politics?