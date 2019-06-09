Delia needs to be removed

If Opposition leader Adrian Delia was a football coach he would have been sacked immediately after the latest dismal result his party suffered.

Staying on in the present situation his party is going through shows how undemocratic he is. His party should show him the door without any further delay, as the longer he holds on the weaker the PN are becoming.

He is clearly undeserving to continue chairing his post. What are his party delegates waiting for to vote for his removal? Political leaders, as in business and sport, are there to deliver; if you are not good enough just move over and let someone more capable do the job.