Unsafe food is a threat to health

Very often we assume that food is safe and we take food items for granted, especially at a time when we expect high standards in all aspects of life.

In fact, hazards in food can exist and harm consumers if the necessary safety precautions are not taken along the food chain. These food-borne hazards can be microbiological, chemical or physical in nature. While most food-borne illnesses resolve on their own and need little or no medical attention, some may need hospitalisation and may even be life-threatening. Everyone may be at risk at any time in their lives.

Unsafe food is a threat to human health and ultimately the economy, and disproportionally affect vulnerable people. Every year, millions of people globally suffer from food-borne illness, hundreds of thousands are hospitalised and thousands die.

In the EU, over 320,000 such cases are reported each year, but the real number is likely to be much higher. Food can become contaminated at many different stages – on the farm, in processing or distribution facilities, during transit, at retail and food service establishments and in the home.

Over the years, we have made progress to prevent both intentional and unintentional contamination of food at each of these stages. Much of our food is nowadays produced by large farms in a variety of countries and much of it is now processed industrially and sold in supermarkets and multinational food outlets. This trade and globalisation of the food supply has allowed an improved choice and supply of foods for the consumer.

On the other hand, food globalisation has resulted in foods being transported across borders and continents. This has raised the number of critical points at which contamination of foods can occur. We are all aware that almost at any stage of production, processing and transportation, food can become contaminated with unwanted pathogens or chemicals.

The EU has one of the highest food safety standards in the world, mainly through EU legislation that is in place and which ensures that food is safe for consumers.

Food moves from one country to the other, and the EU has developed a key tool to ensure the flow of information and urgent actions are taken when risks to public health are detected in the food chain.

The Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, which enables information to be shared between European countries, provides a round-the-clock service to ensure that urgent notifications are sent, received and responded to collectively and efficiently. Through this system, many food safety risks have been averted before they could have been harmful to European consumers.

As food safety issues are international, so must be the solutions. All sectors must be engaged, given that risks to food safety may originate in any link of the food production chain. A prerequisite for food safety is an efficient multi-sectoral collaboration between all relevant partners at international and national levels, with systematic mainstreaming of food safety into food systems, nutrition policies and interventions.

Food safety is key to achieving many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. All have a role to play – from farm to table – to ensure that the food being consumed is safe and will not cause damage to our health.

Through World Food Safety Day celebrated on June 7, the World Health Organisation pursues its efforts to mainstream food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of food-borne diseases globally.

The WHO has outlined five keys to food safety: keep hands and surfaces/equipment clean; separate raw and cooked food; cook thoroughly; keep food at safe temperatures; and use safe water and raw materials.

Keep hands and surfaces/ equipment clean

Washing hands and keeping food preparation surfaces clean can decrease the risk of infections. Proper hand washing should include soap and warm, running water for at least 20 seconds after handling food, using the bathroom, changing nappies or handling pets and their waste.

It is essential to wash knives/utensils, cutting boards and counter tops with warm, soapy water. Another good tip is to clean each food item before continuing with food preparation. Washing fruits and vegetables, even those with peels, with running water can prevent the spread of infections.

Separate raw and cooked food

Bacteria, viruses and parasites can spread illness if they are transferred from one food product to another. So it is very important that food products are kept properly separated. This is best done by using separate cutting boards and plates for fruits/vegetables and meat/poultry/seafood/eggs. These items should also be physically separated in the shopping basket and in storage/refrigerators in the kitchen.

Cook thoroughly

Cooking all foods to a proper internal temperature can ensure the killing of bacteria, viruses and parasites. Using a food thermometer ensures proper internal food temperatures are achieved. Relying on colour and texture is not sufficient to ensure food safety. Reheated/microwaved foods should be heated to at least 74°C. This is crucial at times when barbecues are very common. It is important that food is properly cooked, especially food items such as chicken.

Keep food at safe temperatures

Perishable foods should be refrigerated in two hours or less in a refrigerator set no higher than 4°C and a freezer at no higher than -17°C. All thawing and marinating should be done in the refrigerator as bacteria can rapidly multiply on foods left at room temperature, especially room temperatures in summer. If one wants to use a portion of marinade as a sauce on cooked food, reserve a separate portion. Don’t reuse marinade that contained raw meat as this will be full of microbes.

Use safe water and raw materials

Use safe water for drinking and food pre­paration. Always select fresh and wholesome foods, wash fruits and vegetables, especially if eaten raw, and never use food beyond its expiry date.

Safer food is the result of accountability by all sectors. If all work together and mainstream food safety in the agenda of those involved, we can reduce the burden cause by food-borne illness.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.