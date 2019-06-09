Padre Pio remembered
To celebrate the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of St Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, members of prayer groups in Gozo and devotees of the saint gathered for a prayer meeting, including Mass, at the Capuchins’ Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Victoria. The concelebrated Mass was led by Fr Guardian Joe Buttigieg, assisted by missions secretary Fr Philip Cutajar, Fr Remigio Galea, Fr Spiridione Galea, Fr Philip Attard and Mgr Saviour Grima. Following Mass, Vincent Vella (pictured), on behalf of all the groups, presented Fr Cutajar with a donation to fund bursaries for 12 Capuchin seminarians in Kenya. Singer Marita Zammit Cassar animated the celebration.