Gozo Expo attracts several businesses

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana inaugurated the first edition of the Gozo Business Expo held at the Grand Hotel, Mġarr. Dr Caruana said the expo was part of the government’s drive to make Gozo a major promoter of economic activity in the country by offering a unique opportunity for small and medium businesses to come under one roof and share their experiences.

The expo, patronised by several businesses and enterprises, was organised by the Gozo Ministry, in collaboration with the Gozo Business Chamber, which also set up a stand where a presentation on ‘Doing Business in Gozo’ was held.

Pictured here is Technological Innovations Ltd managing director Margie Saliba showing Dr Caruana a German PVC profile for doors and windows.