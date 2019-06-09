 Fun day for altar boys
Sunday, June 9, 2019

Fun day for altar boys

Festa Abbatini, a fun day organised by Gozitan seminarians for altar boys and their families, was held on the parvis of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary. After a short play about Don Bosco, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, together with the participants, entered the sanctuary to pray together. The activity was animated by Joseph Vassallo and the Madonna tas-Sokkors children’s choir. During the day, the altar boys took part in various games. They also had the opportunity to try their hand at clay modelling with Carlos and Anthony, as well as mosaics with Mary Portelli.

