For your diary - June 9, 2019

■ Today, Għasri marks the feast of Christ the Saviour in the Eucharist. A Pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, will take place at 8.30am. The Lauda Sion choir will animate the liturgical singing. A solemn Mass will be celebrated at 6.30pm by Mgr Lawrence Sciberras, with the participation of the Orchestra Stella Maris, followed by a procession at 8.15pm, accompanied by the Visitation Band. An evening of music will take place at Għasri parish centre at 10.15pm.

■ Today, the Gozo National and Regional Celebrations Committee will be commemorating the tragic events of June 7, 1919, known as the Sette Giugno. A concelebrated Mass led by archpriest Carmelo Refalo will take place at the Nativity of Our Lady Basilica, Xagħra, at 8.30am, followed by a musical programme by the Armed Forces of Malta Brass Quintet under the direction of Mro Jonathan Borg and a re-enactment by the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation in Victory Square. At 11.15am, there will be a commemorative ceremony, including the inauguration of the commemorative monument marking the 100th anniversary of the Sette Giugno events in the lower part of Bullara Street, Xagħra.

■ Il-Festa Għawdxija, showcasing art, culture and traditions that make up Gozo’s local feasts, is being held at the main square in Qala today from 9am to 1pm.

■ An exclusive video about artistic life in Gozo, produced by contemporary artist Intan Galistri from Indonesia, is being presented by Arthall in Victoria today at 7.30pm. The video features five artists living in Gozo and Malta with different backgrounds.

■ A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

■ The Victoria International Arts Festival will be held between Wednesday and July 15. For a detailed programme visit www.viaf.org.mt.

• A half-day training seminar on project development and writing is being organised by Meusac. It is aimed at schools and non-profit organisations who have never applied for EU funding opportunities or who have yet to see their proposal awarded. The seminar will take place at the Hotel Calypso, Marsalforn, on Saturday between 9am and 2pm. A networking lunch will follow. Participants can register their attendance by sending an e-mail to funding.meusac@gov.mt.

■ Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on June 17 at 6.30pm.

