Dementia care symposium

The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital organised a symposium on dementia care. The symposium, held at the hospital, follows a series of psycho-educational events which the departmental team organises throughout the year for the public as well as for caring professionals.

The symposium was introduced and facilitated by the head of the department Laner Cassar. The guest speakers were Charles Scerri, founder and chairman of the Malta Dementia Society and lecturer at the University of Malta, and Daniel Grima, Dar Padova acitivity coordinator.

Prof. Scerri’s presentation focused on the signs, symptoms, diagnostic process, epidemiology, demographics and risk factors of dementia. He emphasised that dementia was not a specific disease but a syndrome characterised by a group of symptoms which result in changes in memory, thinking and social abilities that can reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. The most common types of dementia are Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Other diseases such as HIV and Parkinson’s disease can also lead in certain advanced stages to the development of dementia.

Age is the highest risk factor. Women have more risk to develop dementia due to the fact that they tend to live longer. Other risk factors include cardiovascular factors, head injury, lack of exercise, alcohol consumption and smoking, cholesterol and high blood pressure, among others.

Mr Grima gave an overview of the services provided at Dar Padova in Għajnsielem. He explained the intake assessment process for any person in the early phases of dementia who would like to make use of this service. Service users can attend the programme three times a week. The service is free and transport is provided.

Services offered at the day centre include craft activities, storytelling, gardening, sensory-stimulation exercises as well as befriending several animals kept at the centre.