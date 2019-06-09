Rickshaw launches fabulous new menu

Adrian Attard, Memely Mansay and chef Stefan Hogan.

New selection retains much-loved favourites while presenting innovative takes on cuisine from across the Far Eastern region.

Rickshaw Restaurant within Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard has long been one of the island’s foremost Far Eastern restaurants. Known for its innovative approach to oriental dining, Rickshaw has now launched a new menu with ever-more focus on contemporary dishes and inventive concepts, including delicious healthy, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options.

New dishes

Speaking at the recent launch, Corinthia Palace executive chef Stefan Hogan said: “We know that diners constantly look for new and exciting things to try, and this is exactly what this menu provides. Of course, all of our favourites have retained their rightful positions, but we have also added to the menu new dishes that are bound to delight those eager to try something that little bit different.”

There have been new additions across every section of the menu, including starters like the squid-ink tapioca crisps with tuna tartare, and the tempeh and kale spring rolls. As an alternative to the well-loved mid-course of crispy duck with pancakes, Rickshaw has introduced a ham hock alternative – braised with Chinese five spice, yellow bean and a soy broth, served with steamed bao buns.

Mains now also include the slow-cooked 72-hour beef ribs, the Iberico Segreto pork cooked Cantonese style and the steamed wild seabass. Finally, one of the new desserts is a Pandan leaf chiffon cake with white chocolate, a Macao cocoa biscuit and coconut ice cream.

“The response to the menu has already been fantastic,” says Hogan, who worked on its development with the rest of the Rickshaw’s highly talented team over the course of a few months.

“As always, we look forward to welcoming back patrons that have been choosing Rickshaw for decades, as well as meeting new diners eager to discover a truly singular Far Eastern dining option in Malta.”

Rickshaw is open for dinner from Monday to Saturday. For bookings call 2544 2190 or book online at https://www.resdiary.com/restaurant/rickshawrestaurant.