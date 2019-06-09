Pastrocchio to open first outlets in Malta

Italy’s famous food franchise Pastrocchio will be feeding happiness with the opening of its first restaurant in Malta, next to Nespresso’s customer care centre in Notabile Road, Mrieħel.

Pastrocchio is a multifunctional space, serving all meals. Whether it’s breakfast or brunch, a fast meal or healthy lunch, gourmet burger or mother yeast pizza, Pastrocchio has a trustworthy reputation in the food industry to deliver excellence and enjoyable food and drinks.

Pastrocchio will be joining Dizz Group’s portfolio of world-renowned brands and franchises. At Pastrocchio, food icons are a constant guarantee. Whether it’s just coffee, a bakery product, pastry, burger, pizza or beer and cocktails, Pastrocchio promises to deliver deliciousness at its very best.

“Once more we are proud to bring another reputable franchise in Malta. I have had the opportunity to visit various Pastrocchio outlets in Italy and was always impressed by the brand’s consistency, reliability and quality. Another outlet in Valletta will be opening early next year, followed by a third one in Tigné,” said the group’s CEO Diane Izzo.