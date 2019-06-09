Wellness gurus take note: Malta’s newest med aesthetic clinic is hosting an open weekend

Dorianne Catania from The AV Clinic

The recently launched and already popular AV Clinic in Ta’ Xbiex has announced it will host an exclusive open weekend on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

All are welcome to drop by the clinic at any time between 9am and 7pm over the two-day event, to enjoy a free consultation, take advantage of some unbeatable offers, and be in with a chance to win some truly beautiful prizes.

“We are thrilled to be able to officially launch The AV Clinic through hosting this exclusive open weekend for our clients,” explained the clinic’s owner Dorianne Catania.

“It’s an opportunity not only to showcase our unique range of services that we are making available to our esteemed clients in Malta, but also to celebrate with them the official launch of The AV Clinic.”

Expert consultations, variety of treatments

As Malta’s newest med aesthetic clinic and day spa, The AV Clinic has already earned a loyal following despite being part of Malta’s beauty, health and wellness scene for only a short time. The AV brand, which was established in the popular AV beauty salons in Santa Venera and Naxxar, has long been synonymous with wellness excellence, offering clients a calming ambience combined with professional, friendly and dedicated staff.

Besides providing expert consultations with specialists and an in-house Ayurvedic practitioner offering authentic Ayurvedic panchakarma treatments, various treatments are offered using the latest and best equipment on the island. These state-of-the-art services include slimming treatments such as fat freeze, the latest hair or tattoo removal technology, skin tightening or revision of acne scarring using plasma pen, chemical peels to treat sun damage and to reduce the visible signs of skin ageing, semi-permanent cosmetic make-up including powdered brows, doll facials, holistic therapies, lash extensions, the full complement of nail treatments, and a range of beauty therapies.