Maltese youths scoop seven awards at YRE 2019

The photo entitled ‘Home Sweet Home’ submitted by Shaun Grech which won first place in the Reportage Photo 15 to 18 age group category. His caption was: This snail’s natural habitat is supposed to be surrounded by plants and other animals and not waste. The overuse of plastics and their careless disposal into our environment is leading to it having extensively infiltrated our food chain and natural spaces. Moreover, animals such as this snail are ending up in the wrong place such as in this case, the plastic bottle, and are eventually left to die.

Youths from Malta won seven international awards in the International Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) Competition 2019 – five of them for coming first in their respective categories. Malta and Slovakia were the two countries that received the highest number of awards.

The submissions from Malta that won awards were:

• An article entitled ‘Behind the world’s largest cork producer’ written by Angela Gatt and peers from Portugal, Turkey and Greece, in the International Collaboration 15 to 18 age group category;

• A video entitled ‘Sustainable tourism – Is it possible?’ produced by Carlo Musco, Miguel Rojo Torres and Ruben del Rio Valtueña from Malta and Spain, in the Reportage Video, 19 to 25 age group category;

• An article entitled ‘Refocus and reduce… no to junk mail!’ written by the Eco-schools Committee of St Nicholas College Middle School, Rabat, in the Litter Less Campaign 11 to 14 age group category;

• A captioned photo entitled ‘Home Sweet Home’ submitted by Shaun Grech from Maria Regina College’s Dun Manwel Attard Young Adult Education Resource Centre, in the Reportage Photo 15 to 18 age group category;

• A video entitled ‘Bring Your Own’, produced by Hayden Bonello, Gilmour Borg, Brandon Debono, Salvatore Mazza, Johan Bongailas, Nicholai Battistino, Brandon Spiteri and Samira Buhagiar, in the Campaign Video, 15 to 18 age group category;

• A captioned photo entitled ‘People are blind to see’, submitted by Thea Frendo from Maria Regina College Middle School, Naxxar, which was awarded second place in the Campaign Photo 11 to 14 age group category; and

• An article entitled ‘The folly of developing new vehicle fuel stations’ by Elise Muscat, from Gian Frangisk Abela Junior College, Msida, which was awarded third place 15 to 18 age group category of the International Young Reporters for the Environment Competition 2019. The latter article was published in the March 27 edition of the Times of Malta.

The 200 finalists who took part in the International YRE Competition 2019 were selected from thousands of entries submitted to national YRE competitions in 36 countries this year. This is the largest number of entries YRE International had ever received.

The international YRE jury was composed of professionals in the fields of environmental journalism, corporate social responsibility and education for sustainable development, including representatives from Unesco and UNEP, among others. The jury said it was very impressed with the students’ choice of interesting local topics, including their reflection on the links to the Sustainable Development Goals as well as their skills on investigative journalism and critical thinking.

Julie Saito from Unesco said: “This is my seventh year as a jury member and every year I am more and more impressed by the number of countries participating and also by the quality of the reporting within the articles, videos and photos. What really struck me this year was that the themes on the SDGs were much more focused and help showcase the goals.”

Another jury member, Anna Pérez Catalá, co-director of Climate Tracker, added: “Youth are leading the climate and environmental fight, and the YRE submissions prove it. They are showing great passion on denouncing the environmental damages through writing, photo and video, and taking action to change. The future of environmental journalism and activism is quite safe.”

For further information and to view the entries, visit the Medium and the Climate Tracker websites, or the link below.

https://mailchi.mp/fee/press-release-winners-of-yre-international-competition-1344609?e=52ae1c4d1c