Gearing up for EU Code Week

The seventh edition of EU Code Week will take place from October 5 to 20. In preparation for this, teachers, trainers and activity organisers throughout the EU and western Balkans are being offered new training opportunities and learning resources to reach more schoolchildren.

This year, EU Code Week will significantly extend its support for organisers of activities. Ahead of the peak of the campaign, trainers, teachers and coding enthusiasts will receive new learning materials, lesson plans and online training to make their coding classes more engaging and more fun.

Firstly, the first EU Code Week Icebreaker Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) is currently taking place between June 3 and 28. The MOOC is a short five-hour course open to teachers of any subjects who would like to learn more about integrating computational thinking and coding into their classrooms. It will provide teachers with innovative ideas, free training material and other resources to help them organise activities during Code Week, increasing students’ en­gagement and motivation to learn. No previous experience of coding is needed to participate in this course.

Secondly, the EU Code Week Summer School will take place on July 9 to 12. This will bring to­gether selected ‘leading teachers’ at primary schools, namely educators who act as multipliers on local and regional levels. This unique pilot training project will empower primary school leading teachers by providing them with tools, hands-on workshops and training resources so they can implement coding effectively in their classrooms.

They will also learn how to develop and apply innovative teaching approaches to increase young students’ knowledge and motivation. The course curriculum is based on the exclusive Computer Science Fundamentals from the Code.org curriculum and the EU Code Week methodology.

Thirdly, a Deep Dive MOOC for teachers of any subjects will start on September 16 and will run for five weeks. This MOOC will enhance teachers’ pedagogical competences and practices by improving their understanding of coding and computational thinking. The course will offer a selection of classroom acti­vities and resources dealing with Scratch, app development, tinkering, making and robotics.

These free training materials will empower teachers to acquire the skills and confidence needed to effectively implement coding activities in the classroom and to take part in EU Code Week.

This course will build on the EU Code Week Icebreaker MOOC, so teachers who have already completed this course will be able to directly access the Deep Dive MOOC.

To accommodate even larger audiences in 2019, important updates have also been made to the EU Code Week website, providing more comprehensive tools, information, and learning and teaching resources in the current 29 languages available on the website.

Ongoing call for coordinators, leading teachers

EU Code Week is coorganised with a growing network of around 80 volunteer national ambassadors, 42 national education ministry coordinators and 280 leading teachers appointed in all EU and western Balkan countries. They have been key contributors to the success of Code Week 2018, which saw the participation of more than 10 per cent of schools across the EU and western Balkans and reached over 2.7 million participants in nearly 44,000 events.

A call for leading teachers is still ongoing in various countries where additional numbers are needed, namely Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Re­pub­lic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Kosovo.

For more information on EU Code Week and planned activities in 2019 and beyond, contact the local EU Code Week ambassadors or the European Commission via info@CodeWeek.eu.