Who caused the damage?

Q: I am having a problem with a customer regarding warranty issues. I sold a game console with a two-year guarantee. My client came back with the device because it wasn’t switching on. Upon checking the console, it was obvious that the charging port was damaged through misuse.

I therefore informed the client that the damage is not covered by the guarantee and that there is a charge to repair it. The client accepted to pay the charge. During the repair it turned out that the console’s mainboard, which is directly connected to the charging port, was also damaged. Hence the console could not be repaired.

My supplier offered the client a new console at a discounted price. The client refused as she is arguing that the mainboard was damaged during the repair and is now asking for a free replacement.

What are my obligations towards the client?

A: Upon confirming the console’s damage, the consumer should have been clearly informed that the porting charge is connected to the console’s mainboard and that the physical damage to the porting charge could have extended to the mainboard.

Hence, before repairing the console, the consumer should have been made aware of this risk. Now the consumer rightly doubts whether the damage to the mainboard was caused through misuse or because something went wrong during the repair.

Hence, to legally back up your refusal to provide a free replacement, you need evidence that the damage to the console’s mainboard is a direct result of the damage to the porting charge. If you are unable to provide such proof, then the consumer may insist on a free replacement.

Should you not reach an amicable agreement with the consumer, the latter may opt to lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs and eventually take the case to the Consumer Claims Tribunal, where it will be decided which version is more likely or credible.