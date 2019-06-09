When cooling-off period does not apply

Q: With reference to the cooling-off period, what does the law say about customised products? Does this right to return the goods purchased apply when ordering and purchasing customised products? Does this right also apply to perishable goods?

A: Firstly, the right of withdrawal only applies to the purchase of goods or services concluded through a distant means of communication and to sales concluded off premises, not at the seller’s business premises.

Article 18 of the Consumer Rights Regulations lists the exceptions of the right of withdrawal. Among these we find “the supply of goods made to the specifications of the consumer or where these are clearly personalised” and “the supply of goods which are liable to deteriorate or expire rapidly”.

Hence, the reply to your questions is no, the cooling-off period does not apply to customised products and perishable goods.