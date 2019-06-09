Weekly advice - June 9, 2019

• Consumers who purchase goods online are advised to only buy products intended for sale in the European market and hence comply to the applicable European legislations.

• Consumers should look out for trustworthy online sellers as rogue traders tend to ignore health and safety aspects and may also sell fake products.

• CE marking indicates that a product complies with EU safety legislation but it does not indicate the provenance of the product.

• Non-compliant products are withheld by Customs at border control.

• Online shoppers may contact the Market Surveillance Directorate at the MCCAA when in doubt about the safety of a product purchased outside the EU market.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt

Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt