 Vandals tar idyllic Slugs Bay
Advert
Sunday, June 9, 2019, 12:21

Vandals tar idyllic Slugs Bay

Engine oil spoils secluded cove

People seeking a quiet swim reacted with revulsion on Sunday after finding Slugs Bay in Mellieha spoilt by what appears to be engine oil.

The bay is a quiet cove below l-Ahrax tal-Mellieħa.

"I could not believe my eyes when I found the small cave and surrounding rocks spattered with what seems to be used engine oil.

"It's an unspeakable act of vandalism on such a beautiful, unspoilt area. One really questions the motive and sanity behind such a shameful act," one reader told Times of Malta.

Another said he noticed the vandalism earlier in the week. 

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - June 8, 2019

  2. Announcements - June 9, 2019

  3. What happened on... June 8

  4. Educational visit to Lesvos, Greece

  5. President’s engagements - June 9, 2019

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed