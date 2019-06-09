Things to do today - June 9, 2019

• Celebrate the feasts of Corpus Christi in Għasri and St Philip of Agira in Żebbuġ, Malta.

• Admire classic cars at the Valletta Concours d’Elegance in St George’s Square, from 8.30am to 6pm. www.vallettaconcoursdelegance.com.

• Watch the film Van Gogh and Japan at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 3pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Enjoy a concert by a string quartet and pianist from La Scala Theatre, Milan, at MCC’s Republic Hall, Valletta, at 6.30pm. www.mcc.com.mt.

• Enjoy the Malta Cultural Institute (MCI)’s final concert of the season at the Junior College Theatre, Msida, at 7pm. 2133 8923, 9980 0409.

• Experience European folk music, song and dance at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, at 7.30pm. 2145 4512, bookings@palazzofalson.com.

• Watch the film Loro at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8pm.

• Watch the outdoor musical VII (Sette) organised by Teatru Malta and FĊN at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, at 9pm. www.teatrumalta.org.mt, 2122 0255.