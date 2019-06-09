President’s engagements - June 9, 2019

Tomorrow

7pm The President receives a courtesy call by Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Geneva.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Filippo Grandi, director general of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Geneva.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Michael Møller, director general of the United Nations Office in Geneva.

4.15pm The President addresses the High Level Segment of the 108th session of International Labour Conference (ILO) in Geneva.

Wednesday

8.30am The President receives a courtesy call by ILO director general Guy Ryder in Geneva.

7pm The President meets the Maltese community in the Netherlands.

Thursday

9.30am The President delivers a keynote speech at the World Forum for the Culture of Peace at The Hague, the Netherlands.

Friday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the ceremony of the Ħajr għad-Donaturi tad-Demm award, organised by the National Blood Transfusion Service at Verdala Castle, Buskett.

Saturday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the 30th graduation ceremony of the International Maritime Law Institute at the Malta Mari­time Museum, Vittoriosa.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Malta Polo Club Historic Cawnpore Cup 1901 at Malta Polo Club, Marsa.

Next Sunday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend Mass organised by the Office of the President on the occasion of Father’s Day at San Anton Palace, Attard.