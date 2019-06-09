 Pharmacies open today - June 9, 2019
Sunday, June 9, 2019, 07:42

Pharmacies open today - June 9, 2019

9am-noon

Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);
Pharmaland Dispensers, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 6547);
San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit at Pembroke parish church square, between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.

