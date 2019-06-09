Announcements - June 9, 2019

Obituary

GALEA. On Friday June 7, YVONNE, aged 90, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Josephine, widow of the late Winston, George, Doris and her husband Joe, her grandchildren Gordon and his wife Angele, Karen and Amanda, her great-grandchildren Matthew, Martina and Sophie, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, June 10, at 8.45am at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CHRISTINE, née Caruana, a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Bernard, Eliza, Michela, mum and David. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY, née Andrews, on the second anniversary of her demise, June 8, 2017. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband William, all her relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In everlasting and loving memory of MARIA on her passing away to a better life 15 years ago. Never forgotten by Antoine and Doris, Monica and Anton, Raymond and Mariella and their respective families.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ROSALIE. Cherished unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Giulia and Martine, her grandchildren, family and friends. May she rest in peace. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, June 12 at 6.30pm at the Crypt of the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

