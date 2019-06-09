Sure supports The Grid

Sure, the world’s number 1 antiperspirant, has supported The Grid, held on June 1 in Pembroke. The Grid is an assault course and one of Malta’s most gruelling races, offering obstacles, as well as challenges in rough terrains, the sea and the sun.

“The Grid has reached a level of participation and interest to deservedly be in Malta’s annual calendar of events,” said Lianne Dalla-Giacoma, marketing manager at M&Z (Marketing) Ltd, local importers and distributors of Sure in Malta.

“We are thrilled to have supported this one-of-a-kind event which is not only great fun, but also instils elements of personal development and team building – besides the obvious adrenaline rush. Sure’s Motionsense technology, which was inspired by movements of athletes, is the perfect companion for them since it is scientifically proven to help with excessive sweating when they need it most – the perfect fit for the obstacle race like The Grid,” she said.

Sure’s Motionsense, a breakthrough patented technology exclusive to Sure, contains smart capsules which respond directly to movement. In addition, Sure Maximum Protection is the best protection against sweat and wetness.

