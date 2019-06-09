‘Sail’ to Ireland

A Famalco Group delegation consisting of group co-founders and directors Hermann and Sandro Mallia, as well as mobility business unit leader Joanne Bartolo Chircop, continued on the group’s new SsangYong venture by journeying to Ireland to progress work on the ongoing SsangYong Automotive Ireland Ltd (Sail) project.

Backed up with by 35 years of experience in start-ups, businesses and brand management, Famalco Group set up the SAIL project, as they felt that the Irish market offers great potential and would be perfectly fitted and primed for another overseas expansion project by the group.

While having previously visited the country on various occasions, laying foundations with a number of important individuals in the mobility sector, the delegation felt the time was right to re-embark on another trip to meet, strategise and communicate with current and future authorised sales dealers.

On the roads in Ireland, the Famalco delegation, guided by the knowledgeable John McKenna, appointed country manager, had five intense days of travelling around 32 counties, meeting with a series of interested parties and future associates.

As SsangYong has increasingly built a name for itself in Europe, interested parties eagerly quizzed the delegation on the Korean manufactures’ newer models such as the Musso Grand and the future Korando C300 due to release in Malta and Ireland this September.

Famalco Group is firm in its resolve to continue supporting the Ireland SAIL expansion, seeing the project as a long-term investment with potential. With solid intentions to continue on the operations in Ireland a three-year plan has been established, ensuring stable efforts continue and frequent goals are met.

SsangYong Motors Malta and SsangYong Automotive Ireland Ltd are mobility business units within Famalco/Building Businesses. To view the SsangYong model range, one can visit the SsangYong Motors Malta showroom in Attard, which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998. One may also e-mail info@smotor.mt for more details.