Richmond Foundation, Bipolar Self-help Group sign agreement

Albert McCarthy, the group’s founder, Stephania Dimech Sant, CEO of the Richmond Foundation, Anthony Guillaumier, chairman, and Lina McCarthy and Yvonne Spiteri from the self-help group.

An agreement was signed between the Richmond Foundation’s chairman, Anthony Guillaumier, and Albert McCarthy, founder of the Be Positive Bipolar Self-help Group, for thelatter NGO to be affiliated tothe foundation.

The Be Positive Bipolar Self-help Group was set up in 2015 on the initiative of Mr McCarthy and his wife Lina to offer guidance and support to people experiencing this mental health condition, as well as their carers.

Operating under the umbrella of the Richmond Foundation, the Bipolar Self-help Group will retain their autonomy, at the same time drawing on the foundation’s experience, training, resources and administrative facilities.

Through the affiliation, the two entities aspire to provide a stronger platform and enhanced support to clients with a bipolar condition, to enable them as well as their carers, to seek assistance and guidance through self-help.