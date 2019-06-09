Psychometric assessments help firms make informed decisions

One would expect companies to take strategic decisions backed up by informed data. So, when it comes to people management and employment, companies can always choose to apply psychometric assessment that contributes to making informed decisions.

Certain jurisdictions, in fact, are already making these assessments a compulsory requirement to ensure that the procedure – when hiring or letting go of an employee – is valid, objective and, more importantly, fair.

Psychometrics assessments assist with the HR strategic initiatives of selection, talent management, workforce capability assessment, employee engagement, understanding organisational culture and succession planning.

“Companies need to ensure that the recruitment process is as objective as possible and backed up with factual data. They also need to make sure that they don’t make the wrong decision when employing or developing an employee. It can cost up to 200 per cent of the person’s salary to replace a skilled position,” says Joanne Bondin, director of Misco.

Ms Bondin has just led the first workshop on psychometric assessments, hosted at Misco, and noted how, whereas in the recent past the idea of psychometric assessments at the workplace was almost looked at with trepidation and suspicion, today companies have started using them regularly, with some including them in their recruitment process or development programmes.

“However, more companies are applying these assessments not only to make more informed decisions when employing new people, but also to gauge existing employees’ performance and ability and for personal development and growth,” Ms Bondin added.

One of the defining aspects of these psychometric assessments is the fact that they are customisable.

Studies have shown that psychometric analysis can improve outcomes by up to 24 per cent

“Companies which choose to use psychometric assessments need to make sure that they choose the right partner.

“The assessments in themselves need to be valid and reliable and the assessor needs to know how to use the results appropriately,” Misco executive Nadine Cilia says.

There are numerous other advantages of using psychometric assessments. Profile:Match assessments are particularly useful in a work environment because it is based on trait theory. Trait theorists are mainly concerned with the study of traits, which can be defined in characteristic patterns of behaviour.

This in turn, helps employers predict certain workplace behaviours that may be beneficial (or not) for certain jobs. The more a person matches behaviour that is aligned with a role, the more job satisfaction the person will enjoy This, in turn, leads to high retention and commitment to the job and the company, which is every HR professional’s dream. It helps quantify human behaviour, represents an affordable and effective way how companies can ensure maximum return on investment and they help professionals prepare reports in behavioural terms that are easily understood.

Companies investing in these assessments communicate an image of professionalism and commitment to employing and retaining the right people. Psychometric assessments are a source of quality data, which would otherwise be difficult to get hold of. They help you get to know your employees even more and are a great example of modern best practice recruitment – an aspect that will always help attract and retain the best talent on the market.

In fact, more than 75 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use psychometric testing in recruitment.

“When in doubt, we always harp to companies that employees are their biggest investment, so making an informed decision before deciding to employ or let go of an employee is always better than a blind guess. Studies have also shown that psychometric analysis can improve outcomes by up to 24 per cent,” Ms Bondin said.

The next Misco workshop on psychometric assessments, to be held on Wednesday at 4pm at Misco’s offices, is free of charge. To register, send an e-mail to Ms Cilia on ncilia@miscomalta.com.