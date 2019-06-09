Plans to make summer at The Villa memorable

Adam Gaskin

Shadowing his father through the kitchen of the Balluta hotel, ever hungry to learn, Adam Gaskin is returning to the Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa as manager of The Villa.

The 26-year-old, who had worked as a waiter at Le Méridien, has since accumulated a wealth of experience and is all set to leave his mark and make this summer at Taro and Nori at The Villa a memorable one.

“Having worked here before, I have a fond connection with this hotel and I’m thrilled to be back to manage The Villa as the hotel prepares to open as the first Marriott on the island,” he said.

Calmly sipping a coffee against the backdrop of the picture-perfect Balluta Bay, Mr Gaskin has an underlying energy waiting to be unleashed.

“We’re a young, dynamic team and we’re concocting new ideas to present a new, exciting experience for The Villa.”

He is looking forward to project the potential of The Villa, which has two distinct dining concepts: Taro, where the award-winning kitchen brigade whip up daily changes to its à la carte menu, and Nori, which features Asian street-food to share on its outdoor terrace, along with an eclectic selection of cocktails.

Alex Incorvaja, Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have someone with the passion, skill set and wealth of experience like Adam to lead the team and be the face of The Villa. Coinciding with the launch of our new summer menus for both Taro and Nori in the coming weeks, and preparations to open the hotel in summer, Adam has certainly ticked all the boxes.”

Apart from being front of house, Mr Gaskin is also extremely comfortable in the kitchen where he grew up watching his father – award-winning chef Andy Gaskin – whip up new dishes and sprinkle a touch of culinary magic on every dish.

“My mother Clare and my father have been a huge influence and give me tremendous support. It was my father who talked me out of becoming a chef, but I’m a chef geek and I find myself being lured in,” he said.

This combination of interests comes in handy, especially as he works with executive head chef Adrian Buttigieg to move Taro to the outdoor terrace for diners to enjoy the breathtaking views during the summer months.

This, coupled with his educational background and experience gained locally with another five-star hotel, and a four-week stint at the Michelin-starred Belmond Les Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire have prepared him for the challenges ahead.

“My father taught me a very important lesson: to remain grounded, to treat everyone with respect and to leave an imprint. I plan to continue on my father’s legacy.”