New kit for LifeCycle Challenge 2019 unveiled

Alfred Borg presenting the new Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge kit to Alan Curry, flanked by cyclists and the backup team.

Following the weekly early morning training session on Sunday, a group of cyclists and backup team members from LifeCycle Challenge were presented with the new cycling kit by Nestlé marketing and corporate communications manager Alfred Borg. The presentation was held at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija.

Earlier this year, Nescafé 3in1 signed a two-year sponsorship deal with LifeCycle Challenge for the 2019 and 2020 editions. Nescafé 3in1 is the title sponsor, with the brand’s name prominently printed on the front, back and sleeves of the coffee-coloured cycling top.

Alan Curry, founder of the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, said: “The generous support by Nescafé 3in1 is not only in financial terms but also in the encouragement to further pursue our good cause. Thirty cyclists and five backup team members have joined this year’s edition. We are all geared up for the four months of tough training ahead to prepare us for the challenge.”

Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 will be taking cyclists on a 2,000km route from Vietnam to Laos and Cambodia, ending at the Temples of Angkor Wat, a World Heritage Site.

Mr Borg said: “We admire the strong positive attitude of the team behind the LifeCycle Challenge. Their endeavours, efforts and commitment to raise money to be able to further improve the care of kidney failure patients and their relatives is simply commendable.”

This year’s Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge marks the 21st edition of the challenge founded by Mr Curry. Every year, LifeCycle holds a gruelling cycling challenge, each time in different countries to generate the necessary funding for the foundation’s mission. This raises money for life-saving equipment to help people suffering from kidney failure and to raise awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

Donations to Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 can be sent via SMS to: 5061 7370 (€2.33); 5061 8920 (€6.99); 5061 9229 (€11.65); or by calling 5160 2020 (€10), 5170 2005 (€15); and 5180 2006 (€25). Bank details are Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017.

More information is available on www.lifecyclefoundation.com or on https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/.