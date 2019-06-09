Michela Pace meets fans at McDonald’s

McDonald’s hosted X Factor Malta winner and Eurovision representative Michela Pace and her fans at the Sliema restaurant.

Michela represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her hit Chameleon.

The talented 18-year-old was welcomed by her fans upon her arrival at McDonald’s. Fans took it in turns to meet her and get her autograph and didn’t miss the opportunity for a prized selfie with their idol. Michela thanked her fans for their support and surprised them by singing a few verses from Chameleon.

McDonald’s, who is also a sponsor of X Factor Malta, is proud to support local talent. “Hosting Michela at our restaurant to meet fans was a great pleasure and we look forward to seeing her successful journey unfold in the near future,” said Paul Dragan, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s.

“It was also a great opportunity for us to give our customers a thrilling memorable moment, which they can look back on with fondness for years to come.”