Maltese elected chair of CPLOL

Norma Camilleri (right) was elected chairwoman of the CPLOL (standing liaison committee of EU Speech and Language Therapists and Logopedists). She is also the current president of the Association of Speech Language Pathologists, Malta (ASLP).

CPLOL is the European organisation which brings together 31 speech-language pathology associations from 29 countries representing more than 37,000 speech-language pathologists in Europe. ASLP has been a full member of CPLOL since 2007.

Ms Camilleri was appointed chairwoman of CPLOL’s new board during the two-day general assembly, held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, which was attended by 70 delegates from member organisations.

The Assembly was also marked with the voting for new statutes and a new structure for the organisation. This is the first time a Maltese delegate is chairing this European organisation, after Ms Camilleri successfully served as treasurer in the previous mandate. She aims to carry on with the sterling work carried out by outgoing CPLOL president Michèle Kaufmann-Meyer, under whose leadership the restructuring was started.

The other newly elected members on the new board are Prof. Fofi Constantinidou, deputy chair, Communication and Engagement with Professional Associations and European Partnerships (Cyprus), Ellianna Mantaka-Brinkmann, general secretary (Greece), Giuseppe Mancini, treasurer (Italy), Jenta Sluijmers, Professional and Scientific based Standards, (Netherlands), and Blazenka Brozovic, Professional Education (Croatia). The general assembly in Malta was supported through funds by the Ministry of Finance and Malta Tourism Authority.

Ms Camilleri has been president of the ASLP since 2014 after serving both as secretary and vice-president. She holds an MSc in Speech and Swallowing Research (Voice), awarded by the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, and is also a voice coach and clinical educator.