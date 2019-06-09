Make it your office pizza day

If there’s one universal language that unites people, especially within an office environment, it’s definitely food. As more companies are engaging with contemporary and newer work practices, the encouragement for employees to spend their breaks together eating and communicating over a shared meal has become an important tool for businesses.

It’s well known that the process of sharing a meal, especially among colleagues and team members, can provide employees with positive qualities, allowing them to overcome all sorts of office boundaries that may separate them.

In the process of breaking bread together, employees often feel a surge of revitalised productivity, well-being, communication and happiness. The freedom of employees bonding, discussing and eating in a relaxed environment over a meal helps build relationships within teams, allowing employees to bond and build mutual respect among each other as communication through colleagues flows much easier.

Developing this feeling of camaraderie among colleagues is an exercise no business manager should take lightly. While it may be easier to plan short term and solely focus on one’s daily tasks, the benefit of obtaining a truly effective team willing to go the extra mile, and show loyalty and support for each other’s goals, could spell a huge difference in the long-term championing of the business.

Choosing the right meal to share with colleagues can be just important as the benefits the lunch will provide. While there are many dishes and meals to look through and choose from, not many can compete with a perfectly served, delicious and delivered pizza.

American franchise Domino’s was built on a rich history operating and serving the proud workforce of many countries all over the world. With a menu offering customers an incredible choice of pizzas with the freshest ingredients delivered swiftly to your doorstep, Domino’s Malta will provide a great meal benefited with fantastic deals and offers.

For more information, or to order, call (+356) 2144 2144 or visit www.dominos.com.mt. Domino’s Malta is a retail and hospitality business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.