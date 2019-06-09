Long-dated local sovereign debt maintains rally

Sovereign debt was in the limelight last week as considerable gains were registered, especially those having a maturity greater than nine years, with gains ranging from 0.6 per cent to 1.8 per cent as the MSE MGS Total Return Index closed 0.71 per cent higher at 1,067.59. The 2.4 per cent Malta Government Stocks 2041 (I) registered the largest gain to close at €116.35. Meanwhile, out of the 23 active issues, 15 gained ground, while seven closed in negative territory.

On the other hand, on the corporate debt front, a total of 38 issues where active last week, out of which 15 lost ground while six were in the black. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index retracted by 0.16 per cent to settle at 1,069.06 points. The 5.3 per cent Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2024 fell by 8.11 per cent to close the week at €102, on one deal of a mere 2,600 bonds.

In a four-day week, the MSE Equity Total Return Index registered a decline for the second consecutive week, having lost a marginal 0.10 per cent to close at 9,758.515 points. A total of 18 equities were active, nine of which gained ground, while four registered declines.

Bank of Valletta plc shares registered a two-month high intra-week as the equity hit €1.40, but closed the week at €1.38, or 3.76 per cent higher. A total turnover of €203,288 was generated in 59 transactions.

Further to BOV’s announcement on May 27, last Tuesday the bank announced that it has been granted approval by the Listing Authority for the admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of €50,000,000 Bank of Valletta plc 3.75 per cent unsecured subordinated bonds 2026-2031.

An application has been made to the Malta Stock Exchange, for the bonds to be admitted to the Official List and for trading to start thereafter. Further details on the offer of the bonds are set out in a prospectus dated June 3, 2019. The bank announced that the bonds will first offered to ‘preferred applicants’, namely:

i) holders of 4.25 per cent Bank of Valletta plc notes 2019 series 2/2012, Tranche 1 who held said bonds as at close of business on May 2, 2019 and which were redeemed by the issuer upon maturity on May 17, 2019;

ii) holders of 5.35 per cent Bank of Valletta plc subordinated bonds 2019 appearing on the bond register as at May 30, which will be redeemed by the issuer upon maturity on June 15, 2019;

iii) registered shareholders of the issuer as at May 30, 2019, and

iv) employees appearing on the payroll of the issuer and its subsidiaries as at May 30, 2019, including directors sitting on the board of the issuer or any of the bank’s subsidiaries.

Investors should note that the [BOV] bonds are considered as a complex instrument and therefore not appropriate for all retail investors

This issue requires a minimum application of €25,000. Personalised pre-printed application forms will be mailed by the issuer to preferred applicants on June 14. Investors should note that these bonds are considered as a complex instrument and therefore not appropriate for all retail investors.

On the other hand, its peer HSBC Bank Malta plc declined by 1.2 per cent to close at €1.63. A total turnover of €48,160 was generated in 12 transactions.

In the same industry, there was a single deal of 3,000 Fimbank plc shares last Thursday, which closed flat at $0.60.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc closed the week at €4.50 – a gain of 0.45 per cent week-on-week. A total of 15 deals generated a total turnover of €95,637.

In the same group, BMIT Technologies plc hit its highest level since inception, to close at €0.55.

Last Monday, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that its annual general meeting will be held on June 24. Two transactions on a slim volume managed to drag the price down by 12.4 per cent to close the week at €9.20.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday, Trident Estates plc announced that its AGM will be held on June 25. A total of 3,232 shares of the company were traded in three deals on Wednesday, which managed to add on 1.14 per cent to close at €1.78.

Last Thursday, Malta International Airport plc announced the traffic results for May. Over 670,000 passengers shuttled between the airport and one of the destinations connected to Malta. This translates into a growth of 4.8 per cent in passenger traffic on the same month last year.

This increase in passenger movements was observed in line with a 4.2 per cent increase in aircraft movements stemming from a summer schedule that offers improved connectivity. While seat capacity grew by 5.3 per cent, airlines operating from Malta International Airport were successful in maintaining a healthy seat load factor of 80.2 per cent for the month of May.

The top contributors to passenger traffic through Malta International Airport were the United Kingdom (+1.1 per cent), Italy (+4.1 per cent), Germany (+0.3 per cent), France (+4.3 per cent) and Spain (+15.3 per cent), all of which registered varying levels of growth.

The equity of MIA closed the week flat, having traded 24 times on a volume of 11,655 shares.

In the property sector, the share prices of Midi plc, Malita Investments plc and Tigné Mall plc all rose, registering gains ranging between 1.11 per cent and 4.27 per cent, while Plaza Centres plc closed flat. Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc was the weakest performer among its peers, declining by 0.8 per cent.

Last Wednesday, Plaza Centres plc announced that during its 19th AGM all board resolutions were approved, including the net dividend of €0.0294 per share, which represents a net amount of €831,115 as recommended by the directors.

Last Monday, 1,948 shares of International Hotel Investments plc were traded in a single deal, closing unchanged at €0.82.

RS2 Software plc started the week in the red, but managed to recoup its lost ground on Tuesday, closing flat at €1.40.

Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc fell by 0.9 per cent and Global Capital plc gained 5.6 per cent; both traded on slim volume to close at €2.20 and €0.264 respectively.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. The company is acting as co-sponsor to the Bank of Valletta plc Bonds Issue referred to in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.