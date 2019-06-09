LGBTQ well-being at the workplace

Fifty years from the first pride march on June 28, 1969, we look at the importance of today’s companies to offer a safe environment where LGBTQ workers feel comfortable ‘coming out’.

The negative effects of stigmas and discrimination at the workplace have received ample attention from scholars in the years post 2000. Stigmas are defined as visible or invisible characteristics an individual or group possess which may be regarded by others as undesirable in a social setting.

When coming across individuals we attribute a stigma to, our human nature leads us to think of them less favourably, resulting in us behaving in discriminatory ways towards them. Although some stigmas may be visible, such as race and ethnicity, others may be more silent, such as mental health and religious affiliation. Sexual orientation also falls under this group, especially for people identifying themselves as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual and queer (LGBTQ).

Due to these attitudes towards one’s sexual identity, people who identify themselves as LGBTQ are often in a conundrum whether to reveal their sexual preferencesto their colleagues, making it a major issue in their work life which may leave residual side effects in their personal life too, especially their mental health.

In 2011, LGBT physicians in America received special attention in a study conducted to understand if this particular profession is also affected by hostile and exclusionary behaviour. Results showed that up to 65 per cent of respondents came across instances of discrimination either towards themselves, their colleagues or patients.

This, together with other numerous studies, confirms that to some degree discrimination exists in the workplace, although one must also agree that we have come a long way and the situation has improved.

Due to the pervasive nature of discrimination, LGBTQ people are more likely to experience psychological distress that leads to a number of undesirable outcomes, both physical and mental. Together with this, disclosing one’s sexual identity is one of the hardest decisions LGBTQ community members face due to implications of emotional turmoil derived from concerns and worries about being discriminated and rejected. Lower levels of mental and physical well-being lead to higher levels of absenteeism and considerations of quitting the job altogether.

The struggle faced by members of the LGBTQ community, namely having to decide whether to reveal one’s sexual identity, has been confirmed to be an active issue in a number of studies over the years. Pursuant to these struggles are different identity management strategies adopted by LGBTQ people.

One strategy is counterfeiting, where the individual falsifies a heterosexual identity. The second is avoidance, where an LGBTQ individual attempts to avoid any questions that may lead to the identification of their sexuality. Finally, the third strategy is integrating, where one’s homosexual identity is revealed to others. Making the situation even harder for LGBTQ people is the fact that their sexuality may be viewed by others judging them as a choice that they have control on.

Denying one’s identity both at work and in their personal life has been shown to cause stress and other negative psychological repercussions. This is also the case for stigmatised people who choose to share their true nature in different degrees based on the different situation which leads to a state of psychological incongruence.

The opposite, total disclosure or integration is also true. Those individuals who choose to share their identity, without fearing the consequences, thus living a coherent life both at work and outside, tend to live in a healthier mental state.

Having to constantly struggle between deciding whether to disclose one’s identity or not requires a lot of effort which is taken away from the work that needs to be done. Organisations that pro-actively employ policies and strategies that create an environment whereby LGBTQ people feel comfortable ‘coming out’ to their colleagues will benefit from this group feeling more satisfied, which in turn leads to better health, more dedication and increased productivity.

This strategy has started to be adopted by a number of companies that have included in their HR policies LGBTQ supportive clauses, as well as started delivering diversity training to all their employees. Day and Greene actually highlight the importance of this approach for companies that aspire to be market competitive and increase their customer base.

Studies have shown that policies supporting LGBTQ people have contributed towards better recruitment, lower turnover, higher levels of innovation, increase in the customer base, a boost in morale and better chances in securing public sector clients.

When LGBTQ employees feel covered by a policy safeguarding their inclusion in the workplace, they are more likely to be more socially engaged and altruistic, which tends to have positive effects on the general work environment. Loyalty to the employer and therefore less likelihood to change jobs has been found to be higher in gay men and lesbian women who work in companies that have enacted policies condoning discrimination based on sexual identity. Companies may also be limiting their talent by discriminating against LGBTQ people.

Post 2013, Malta started rising the ranks as one of Europe’s top countries offering pro-LGBTQ legislation. Fifty years from the first unofficial pride march, a lot has changed for the better, yet a lot still needs to be done. Our workplaces, where day in, day out we spend a vast majority of our lives, should offer a welcoming milieu that enables us to focus on what matters: nurturing our talents and becoming the best versions of ourselves, which in turn will contribute towards our personal growth and the stability of the companies we work for. I, for one, am lucky to work in such an environment.

Fabio Zuccaro is chief operating officer of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.