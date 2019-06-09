Island Insurance’s 30th anniversary
Island Insurance Brokers hosted an event to celebrate its first 30 years of operations. The reception was attended, among others, by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna (right) and Alison Hill, CEO of the Argus Group, a Bermuda-based company which today owns Island Insurance Brokers Ltd. Lawrence Pavia, managing director of Island Insurance, said: “We have come a long way from our humble beginnings, through relentless hard work, dedication and commitment. Today Island Insurance is one of Malta’s top insurance brokers.”